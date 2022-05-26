LeBron James, Lakers front office divided over head coaching search?

The Los Angeles Lakers brass appears to have one preferred head coaching candidate in mind, but their GM (ahem, their “LeGM”) may not agree.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported this week that most of the Lakers front office, including Phil Jackson and Kurt Rambis, prefers to hire Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, an ex-Lakers assistant as well. However, the Lakers players, including James, reportedly seem to want an experienced, win-now coach. Deveney also quotes an anonymous Western Conference executive who says that James would pick Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers if given the choice.

Ham, who helped lead Milwaukee to the 2021 NBA championship, is one of three reported finalists for the Lakers coaching job. But there are still some indications that the Lakers continue to pursue Rivers as a fourth candidate.

The Lakers have a lot of trusted decision-makers around owner Jeanie Buss, who was recently angered at the suggestion that James calls the shots in LA. But it would be naive at this point to think that James’ apparent tepidness on Ham is something to ignore.