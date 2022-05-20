Report: 2 of the finalists for Lakers head coach job revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be narrowing their search for a new head coach, and at least two candidates are firmly in the mix for the job.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts and Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham are two of the candidates who have advanced to the final round of interviews with the Lakers.

Stotts coached the Trail Blazers for nine seasons from 2012-2021. The team made the playoffs eight of those years. Stotts has been viewed by many as the favorite for the Lakers job.

Ham’s first NBA coaching stint was as an assistant with the Lakers from 2011-2013, so he has ties to the organization. The 48-year-old has been with the Bucks since 2018.

We know of at least one other candidate who reportedly has support in L.A., but Stotts appears to be the frontrunner at the moment.