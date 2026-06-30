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LeBron James thanks Lakers on social media

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LeBron James in a jersey
Nov 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts against the Detroit Pistons in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has spoken for the first time regarding his decision to leave the Los Angeles Lakers.

James took to X on Tuesday to respond to the Lakers’ statement thanking him for his time with Los Angeles. The messages from each side were cordial, with James expressing his hope that he “made a few proud” during his time with the organization.

“No, THANK YOU!” James wrote. “Truly a honor to wear the (purple and gold) while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint.”

James and the Lakers appear to be parting on the best possible terms. James has simply decided it is time to move on, and while the Lakers wanted him back, they are accepting his decision and wishing him well.

The Lakers likely will not be quite as kind to James if he winds up playing for a Western Conference rival, as has been rumored. That said, it appears highly unlikely that any grudge matches are coming here, and his legacy with the Lakers is secure.

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