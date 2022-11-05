LeBron James now leads NBA in shameful category

LeBron James appears to have taken a time machine right back to 2011 … the 2011 NBA Finals, that is.

The Los Angeles Lakers star had another rough game in a 130-116 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night. James shot just 7-for-19 from the floor (including 0-for-5 from three) to finish with a season-low 17 points.

StatMuse shared after the game that James is now shooting a revolting 20.7 percent from deep, which is the lowest in the league this year among players with at least 50 three-point attempts. He is 0-for-12 from distance over his last two games and has missed 13 straight threes and counting.

LeBron is shooting 20.7% from three, the worst in the entire NBA (min 50 attempts). He has missed 13 threes in a row. pic.twitter.com/eLqMceP5wI — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 5, 2022

James is a decent 34.5 percent career three-point shooter and has shot 36.2 percent from deep on fairly high volume in his last two seasons. But James’ shot is completely underwater this season, and some of his attempts have been total LeAirballs.

Lebron was a good dude pic.twitter.com/SxqPbZ3inm — ‏َ (@BolWrld) November 5, 2022

Last year, it was one of James’ Lakers teammates who was bringing up the rear from three. Now James has decided to host the brick party himself.