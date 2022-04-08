LeBron James looking to team up with particular young phenom?

LeBron James may be eyeing an opportunity to join forces with a player who would make Anthony Davis look like a grandpa.

Speaking Thursday on the show “Get Up,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said that the possibility of James teaming up with Dallas Mavericks phenom Luka Doncic is “something that you should put in your back pocket.”

“The best way you can see how LeBron feels about people is who he drafts in his All-Star draft,” Windhorst said. “He has drafted Luka Doncic all three years he’s been an All-Star. He tried to recruit Luka Doncic to his brand within Nike a few years ago. Luka picked the Jordan brand instead. [LeBron], I think, would also love to play with Luka.”

While Doncic is obviously a foundational player the Mavs will try to keep around for decades, James’ future is a bit more uncertain, especially amid the Los Angeles Lakers’ failed 2021-22 season. James, who will turn 38 next season, can become a free agent in 2023. He has also praised Doncic before.

Windhorst did add that the LeBron-Luka pairing was more of something to keep an eye “down the line” and that he does not think that James is going anywhere “in the short-term.” But an alliance with Doncic is more realistic than one with this other star James recently said he wants to play with.

