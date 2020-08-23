Steph Curry, NBA world reacts to Luka Doncic incredible game-winner

Doncic capped off a 43-point performance with an overtime game-winning three-pointer to beat the Clippers and even the series. The shot made him the talk of the NBA world — even among some of the game’s elite stars.

BANG BANG!! In my *Mike Breen voice — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2020

luka cold ‼️ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 23, 2020

W O W‼️‼️‼️‼️ Luka we are not worthy!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 23, 2020

Damn Luka u a bad mf! — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) August 23, 2020

When you’re impressing the likes of Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade, you’re doing something right.

It’s worth remembering that Doncic was playing this game on a bad ankle. Plus, he’s only 21. The best is probably still yet to come.