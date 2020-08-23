Steph Curry, NBA world reacts to Luka Doncic incredible game-winner
Doncic capped off a 43-point performance with an overtime game-winning three-pointer to beat the Clippers and even the series. The shot made him the talk of the NBA world — even among some of the game’s elite stars.
sheeesh @luka7doncic thats ridiculous…BLOUSES!!!
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 23, 2020
BANG BANG!! In my *Mike Breen voice
— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2020
luka cold ‼️
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 23, 2020
W O W‼️‼️‼️‼️ Luka we are not worthy!!!
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 23, 2020
Damn Luka u a bad mf!
— Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) August 23, 2020
When you’re impressing the likes of Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade, you’re doing something right.
It’s worth remembering that Doncic was playing this game on a bad ankle. Plus, he’s only 21. The best is probably still yet to come.