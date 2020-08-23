 Skip to main content
Sunday, August 23, 2020

Steph Curry, NBA world reacts to Luka Doncic incredible game-winner

August 23, 2020
by Grey Papke

Luka Doncic’s coming out party continued Sunday with a stunning performance against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Doncic capped off a 43-point performance with an overtime game-winning three-pointer to beat the Clippers and even the series. The shot made him the talk of the NBA world — even among some of the game’s elite stars.

When you’re impressing the likes of Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade, you’re doing something right.

It’s worth remembering that Doncic was playing this game on a bad ankle. Plus, he’s only 21. The best is probably still yet to come.

