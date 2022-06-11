LeBron James now considering interesting option after retirement

LeBron James is still playing at an elite level, but he apparently has thought of one potential career choice to pursue after he retires.

During this week’s episode of Uninterrupted’s “The Shop,” James was asked if he’d consider a career in media.

“I don’t know. I’m watching that stuff a little bit,” James said. “When I saw how much [Tom Brady] signed for, you’re god damn right I did. I want to stay around the game forever.”

It’s hard to fault James for finding a potential media career lucrative after seeing the massive deal Tom Brady got to call games for FOX. Networks would likely jump at the chance to sign James, and the extra money could help him pursue other post-playing career ventures.

James also said that his basketball knowledge and insights on the game would make him a good fit for any broadcasting role.

Like Brady, James is still a highly productive player, which means retirement is not imminent. The 37-year-old made his 18th All-Star team after averaging 30.3 points and 6.2 assists in 56 games this season. But whether it’s broadcasting, coaching, or team ownership, James should have plenty of options to choose from when his playing days are over.