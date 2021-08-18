LeBron James has a problem with the NBA 2K ratings of his rivals

Sports video game ratings are always a source of controversy. That’s true even for the players represented in them, sometimes especially so.

LeBron James is no different. However, his issue isn’t with his own rating. Perhaps surprisingly, he thinks two of his fellow stars are underrated in the upcoming “NBA 2K22.” Specifically, both Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant come in at 96 overall, which James thinks is too low for both.

Nah should be 99! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 18, 2021

It’s definitely a mark of respect from James to say the video game underrates two of his fellow stars and sometimes rivals. That said, plenty of people will agree with him. That’s especially true in the case of Durant when you consider his exploits in the playoffs.

The developers of 2K are going to be used to the criticism, both of the game and its ratings. Even their own past cover stars haven’t always loved the product. Don’t expect James’ complaints to influence how they choose to rate players, rightly or wrongly.