Stephen A. Smith explains how LeBron James caused downfall of NBA dunk contest

LeBron James has elevated the NBA to new heights since he entered the league in 2003. One thing he has failed to elevate, at least according to Stephen A. Smith, is the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

During Monday’s “First Take” episode, Smith expounded on James’ culpability in hurting the dunk contest. The ESPN host called James “directly responsible” for the event’s demise.

“LeBron James is directly responsible for ruining the slam dunk competition,” Smith told co-hosts Kendrick Perkins and Shannon Sharpe. “…every high jumper, every sky walker, every above-the-rim talent salivated for the opportunity to compete in the slam dunk contest. It stopped when LeBron James said, ‘I’m not doing it.'”

"LeBron James is directly responsible for ruining the slam dunk contest… LeBron James refusing to participate… was the beginning and the spark plug of its demise. Period! There is no one who can dispute that." – Stephen A. Smith 🤔pic.twitter.com/zrmazKBqO5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 19, 2024

Smith noted that several Hall-of-Fame stars like Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins, and Kobe Bryant made dunk contest appearances in the ’80s and ’90s. The list of big-name participants included Ray Allen, Clyde Drexler, Shawn Kemp, Larry Johnson, and Scottie Pippen. Then 8-time All-Star Vince Carter came along and took the competition to another level in 2000.

But Smith claimed the NBA’s top players — who are also often the league’s most physically gifted athletes — began feeling less compelled to participate once the league’s brightest star in James never showed up.

Until 2-time All-Star Jaylen Brown joined this year, the slam dunk contest hadn’t seen a true All-Star participant since Victor Oladipo in 2018. All-Stars Zach LaVine, Donovan Mitchell, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have all participated in the contest — but their appearances came years before any of them would make an All-Star team.

You’d have to go back a decade for the last star-studded slam dunk affair. The 2014 contest featured All-Stars John Wall, Damian Lillard, and Paul George. Wall and Lillard had just received their first All-Star nods, while George was an MVP candidate for a contending Indiana Pacers squad. Blake Griffin, who was once a marquee name during his prime, also graced the contest with a memorable appearance in 2011.

But Smith’s point rings true for several of the league’s most athletic stars of late. Guys with all-world athleticism such as Anthony Edwards, Zion Williamson, and Ja Morant have all passed on a chance to headline the dunk contest despite being in the league for several years now.

When stars like Brown get ridiculed for not living up to fans’ expectations, it becomes less and less likely that the big-name dunkers risk their reputation for an inconsequential trophy.