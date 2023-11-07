LeBron James shares notable update on son Bronny’s health

LeBron James indicated recently that his son Bronny plans to play for USC this season, and it sounds like that could happen.

LeBron was asked for an update on Bronny following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday night. The four-time NBA MVP said his son continues to show progress and has an important health check coming in a few weeks.

“Things are going in the right direction with Bronny’s progress,” LeBron said. “He’s doing rehab. Every week he gets to do more and more and more. We have a big moment at the end of this month to see if we can continue to go forward. If he’s cleared, we’ll be not too long away from him being back on the floor and back with his teammates and practicing with the notion of being back on the floor and playing in game situations. So, everything’s on the up and up.”

LeBron James talks about Bronny's progress… pic.twitter.com/mwovO3tnhW — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) November 7, 2023

Last month, LeBron said Bronny’s plan was “to get back on the floor this season with his teammates and USC.” That remains the 18-year-old’s goal.

Bronny suffered cardiac arrest during USC practice on July 24. The cause of the sudden medical episode was revealed a month later. Doctors are confident Bronny will make a full recovery, but many have been surprised by how quickly he seems to be progressing.

Though he has yet to practice or play since he collapsed, Bronny has still been very visible with USC this season.