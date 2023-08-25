Cause of Bronny James’ cardiac arrest revealed

We now have more answers about Bronny James’ recent medical incident.

In an official statement on Friday, the James family revealed the cause of Bronny’s sudden cardiac arrest suffered last month. After comprehensive evaluations by multiple doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the Mayo Clinic, and Atlanta Health/Morristown Medical Center, an “anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect” was identified as the cause of the incident.

The statement adds that the defect can and will be treated. The family also expressed confidence in Bronny’s ability to make a “full recovery” and resume his basketball career in “the very near future.”

You can read their full statement below.

Congenital heart defect was the cause of Bronny James’ cardiac arrest on July 24 and there is confidence he will make a full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future, per statement from James family spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/LLv4S9ro0x — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 25, 2023

The 18-year-old Bronny, who is a freshman at USC, collapsed on the court during an on-campus workout back on July 24. Fortunately, he received immediate attention from top-tier USC medical professionals and needed only a few days in the hospital before being discharged.

There have been a number of basketball players who have gone on to have lengthy careers in the NBA despite heart conditions (such as Channing Frye, Jeff Green, Ronny Turiaf, and Chris Wilcox). The James family is hopeful that Bronny can follow suit, and that echoes the confidence that USC’s head coach also displayed in a recent update on Bronny.