LeBron James pushing for NBA to bring team to 1 major city

The NBA has no immediate plans to expand beyond 30 teams, but LeBron James is pushing for the league to bring a team to one particular city as soon as possible.

James and the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Phoenix Suns in a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Wednesday night. After the Lakers’ 119-115 loss, LeBron delivered a message to NBA commissioner Adam Silver. The four-time MVP wants a team in Sin City.

“I would love to bring a team here at some point. That would be amazing,” James said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. I know Adam is in Abu Dhabi right now, I believe. But he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players. So, I want the team here, Adam. Thank you.”

LeBron went on to say that Las Vegas has “the best fan base in the world,” though he did wink when making the comment. He is serious about wanting a team there, however, and he wants to own it. James revealed several months ago that owning an NBA franchise in Vegas is one of his goals.

Silver said during the NBA Finals that there are no immediate plans to add expansion teams. Las Vegas and Seattle are two cities that have been floated as possibilities if and when the NBA does expand, and Silver recently called both “wonderful markets.”

LeBron is not the only prominent member of the NBA community that wants to see a team in Las Vegas. It seems inevitable at this point.