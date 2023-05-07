LeBron James reacts to son Bronny’s college decision

Bronny James announced his highly anticipated college decision on Saturday, and his father was ecstatic over the news.

After leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 127-97 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals, LeBron James was asked for his thoughts on his son Bronny committing to USC. LeBron called it “one of the best days of my life.”

“First of all, congratulations to Bronny on the decision he made. I’m super proud of him. Our family’s proud of him,” LeBron said. “It’s even more special to me because it’s the first time someone out of my family has gone to college. Obviously, I didn’t go to college either. So it’s just a proud moment to see my son go to college. He’s the first one to go to college in my family, so I’m super proud and super emotional.

“Today was a proud day. I couldn’t lose today. No matter the outcome of this game, I couldn’t lose today personally. I’ll take the cherry on top with this (win), though.”

You can hear more from LeBron at around the 1:35 mark below:

"It's a proud moment to see my son go to college. He's the first one to go to college in my family… I'll take this cherry on top with this dub." @KingJames with @LakersReporter on tonight's win and Bronny committing to USC. pic.twitter.com/dEXnrwdYPz — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) May 7, 2023

There has been talk for years that LeBron, who is 38, wants to eventually team up with his son in the NBA. He may have changed his tune on that a bit recently, but the possibility is very much in play.

Now that Bronny has committed to USC, LeBron knows he can still play for the Lakers while also watching his son play. He has to be thrilled about that.