LeBron James criticizes reporter for weird reason

January 8, 2023
by Grey Papke
LeBron James in a purple Lakers sweater

Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) warms-up prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James called out a reporter on Twitter Sunday for supposedly misrepresenting his feelings about the Los Angeles Lakers and the roster moves they need to make.

James had a brief conversation with Sam Amick of The Athletic after Saturday’s win over the Sacramento Kings, and was asked about his communications with owner Jeanie Buss and GM Rob Pelinka over possible changes to the roster. James largely avoided saying much, insisting that he was worried about those in the locker room and that he would let the franchise decision-makers decide what moves they wanted to make. James closed the conversation with what could easily be viewed as a firm stance that the Lakers should make moves to bolster the roster.

“Y’all know what the f— should be happening. I don’t need to talk,” James said.

Amick wrote that the quote and the conversation made it clear that James’ “patience is waning.” James, however, responded strongly to that on Twitter, reasserted his claim that his concern was the locker room and not roster moves, and added that the team is on a five-game win streak.

It is somewhat strange for James to take issue with this, since it is pretty easy to read some frustration in his initial remarks. Combine that with James’ reputation for playing GM and it is easy to draw conclusions, even if the Lakers have tried to brush off that narrative.

The Lakers are 19-21, though five straight wins have put them in the thick of the Western Conference playoff picture. James would hardly be out of line in hoping the front office makes a roster move, but he does not want to be seen as thinking that way, apparently.

