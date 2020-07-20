LeBron James shares thoughts on living inside NBA bubble

NBA players are still in the process of trying to adjust to life inside the Orlando bubble, and LeBron James says there is nothing “normal” about it. That does not mean LeBron is planning to use the unusual circumstances as an excuse, however.

Reporters asked LeBron on Monday about life at Walt Disney World, and he said the situation is on par with what has been an abnormal year in 2020.

Lakers’ LeBron James on adjusting to the @NBA bubble: “It’s 2020. Nothing is normal in 2020. Nothing seems as is and who knows if it will ever go back to the way it was.” pic.twitter.com/q9xG7gflbf — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 20, 2020

“Life throws you curveballs sometimes, and it’s how you not only approach it but how you appreciate it as well,” James said. “Nothing is normal, but what is the same is that floor we just came off of and my teammates and what we’re here to do. That’s to lock in, stay focused and go about this ride accordingly.”

If you remember, LeBron said leaving home to travel to the NBA’s bubble campus was like being sent off to serve a prison sentence. While the amenities probably aren’t as nice as players are accustomed to, we’ve seen many examples of the NBA going out of its way to make them feel as comfortable as possible.

LeBron said all along that he wanted to finish the 2019-20 season, which is no surprise since he is running out of chances to win more championships. The Lakers are currently in first in the Western Conference with a 49-14 record. If LeBron can lead them to a title under the most bizarre circumstances in NBA history, that will certainly help his legacy.