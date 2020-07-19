Official NBA barbershop being built inside bubble

NBA players have had plenty of complaints about life inside the Orlando bubble, but it certainly looks from the outside perspective like things could be much, much worse.

Even if they don’t have all the amenities they have grown accustomed to, it still seems like players are being treated quite well at Walt Disney World. For example, they have at least one (and probably more) of their own custom barbershops being built on site. Brooklyn Nets player development coach Thiago Splitter shared a photo on Sunday of the “NBA Barbershop” being built.

LeBron James jokingly compared heading off the the Orlando bubble to being sent to prison, while other players have complained about everything from the hotel accommodations to the food. We know one thing for sure: they don’t have barbershops that look like that in prison.

Players obviously have to be away from their families for an extended period, which can’t be fun. Aside from that, the NBA is doing everything possible to make them feel at home.