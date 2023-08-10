LeBron James’ son Bryce announces transfer to new school

Bryce James is on the move once again.

In a post to social media this week, Bryce, the 16-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, announced that he is transferring to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

LeBron also shared a message supporting Bryce in a post to his own Instagram page.

LeBron James reacts to his son Bryce transferring from Sierra Canyon to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks on his IG story 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/JQ7ue1PWMD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 10, 2023

A four-star guard in the 2025 recruiting class, Bryce spent the first two years of his high school career playing alongside older brother Bronny at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. But with Bronny graduating this year, Bryce decided to transfer, initially to Campbell Hall School in Studio City, Calif. Bryce played in a handful of summer games for Campbell Hall but ultimately opted to transfer again before the start of the school year.

Rumors arose a few weeks ago that Bryce was seriously considering the move to Notre Dame, a private, co-ed Catholic high school. Bryce already has some impressive highlights and will indeed be joining the likes of four-star guard Mercy Miller (son of rapper Master P) and three-star forward Jayden Harper on Notre Dame’s basketball team.