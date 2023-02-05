 Skip to main content
LeBron James’ son Bryce shows off freak athleticism

February 5, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Bryce James in a T-shirt

Bryce James shoots baskets as LeBron has some halftime advice for his oldest son Bronny in a AAU game at LeBron James Arena on Friday, July 2, 2021 in Akron, Ohio. Credit: PHIL MASTURZO via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Bronny James is getting closer to making his highly anticipated college decision, but his younger brother Bryce reminded everyone this week that there could be two future NBA stars in the family.

Like Bronny, Bryce has also inherited his father LeBron’s genes. A video that went viral this week showed the 15-year-old — that’s right, 15 — abusing the rim during a shootaround.

Again, Bryce is only 15. He hit a huge growth spurt last year and is already 6-foot-6. For comparison, 18-year-old Bronny is 6-foot-3.

Bryce is set to graduate from Sierra Canyon in 2025, so he has plenty of high school basketball left to play. He has already received one scholarship offer, and there will be many more over the next couple of years.

