LeBron James’ son Bryce shows off freak athleticism

Bronny James is getting closer to making his highly anticipated college decision, but his younger brother Bryce reminded everyone this week that there could be two future NBA stars in the family.

Like Bronny, Bryce has also inherited his father LeBron’s genes. A video that went viral this week showed the 15-year-old — that’s right, 15 — abusing the rim during a shootaround.

You think Bryce James athletic now just wait pic.twitter.com/pWTmsphyhk — Overtime (@overtime) February 4, 2023

Again, Bryce is only 15. He hit a huge growth spurt last year and is already 6-foot-6. For comparison, 18-year-old Bronny is 6-foot-3.

Bryce is set to graduate from Sierra Canyon in 2025, so he has plenty of high school basketball left to play. He has already received one scholarship offer, and there will be many more over the next couple of years.