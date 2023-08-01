LeBron James’ son Bryce could reportedly change schools again

Bryce James could be delivering a summer surprise ahead of his junior year of high school.

Eric Sondheimer of the LA Times tweeted this week that there is word that Bryce, the younger son of LeBron James, has inquired about transferring to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Sondheimer adds though that nothing is finalized yet for Bryce, who had just transferred from Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, Calif. to Campbell Hall in Studio City, Calif. in May.

Notre Dame is a private Catholic high school that already rosters another notable prospect — four-star senior point guard Mercy Miller (the son of rapper Master P).

Bryce, who recently turned 16 years old and is pretty tall for his age, plays at the shooting guard position and is a four-star prospect himself. There is a lot of intrigue about his basketball future, and Bryce already got an offer from a Division I school almost a year ago. Many will be keeping an eye on where the talented teenager ultimately plays out the rest of his high school days.