Did LeBron James take swipe at Lakers on ‘Thursday Night Football’ broadcast?

LeBron James may have been being extremely LePetty on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Lakers star James co-hosted a broadcast of Thursday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans on Amazon Prime. A spin-off on James’ HBO show “The Shop,” James, Maverick Carter, and guests provided their own commentary during the game as an alternate to the usual Al Michaels-Kirk Herbstreit telecast.

At one point in the contest, James spoke on quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ situation in Green Bay.

“When you got a transcendent franchise player like Aaron Rodgers as the quarterback … why won’t you surround that, when you got the picks, to maximize what you do?” James said.

"If you have a transcendent franchise player like Aaron Rodgers why won't you surround that when you got the picks to maximize what you do" – LeBron

It doesn’t take a Ph.D student to tell you that the situation with the 38-year-old Rodgers may not have been what James was actually talking about here. James, who is about to turn 38 himself next month, is on a 3-10 Lakers team that has been hesitant to this point to trade away their 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks in order to upgrade their current roster. In recent weeks, James has even taken apparent jabs at the Lakers on social media for their supposed unwillingness to “maximize” the situation.

