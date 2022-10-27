LeBron James draws attention for cryptic Instagram caption

LeBron James is drawing attention for a cryptic Instagram post he made on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Lakers star shared a video on Instagram of him throwing down a dunk during Wednesday’s loss at Denver. His caption seemed to be written in the third person.

“How long will you be taken for granted…. Keep going kid,” the caption said.

What was James trying to accomplish with the post? Is he just tooting his own horn, or does he have some ulterior motive?

There is a belief that there is some tension between James and the Lakers over the team. The Lakers mortgaged their future in order to acquire Anthony Davis, and the move paid off with a championship in the 2020 Bubble season.

Now, the Lakers are paying the bill that they kicked down the road with the trade. They have several roster weaknesses and they don’t have the draft assets to trade to improve their team. James may want them to trade their two remaining draft picks to maximize the time he has left in his career.

The Lakers are off to a 0-4 start this season and are under pressure to turn it around quickly. Any help from Dennis Schroder isn’t coming for at least a few weeks either.