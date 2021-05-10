LeBron James targeting this game for second return from ankle injury

LeBron James is dealing with an ankle injury that may not be fully healed by the time the playoffs begin, but the Los Angeles Lakers star clearly intends to play through it.

LeBron is targeting Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks to return again from his injury, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. If he doesn’t play Tuesday, it is possible he will be back to face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. It seems unlikely that LeBron would play in back-to-back games regardless.

James missed roughly six weeks with a sprained ankle before returning, only to experience soreness and have to shut it down again. A recent report claimed the injury is not going to get a lot better and is something LeBron will simply have to play through. If he’s going to have to learn to manage the pain, you can understand why he would prefer to return sooner rather than later.

The Lakers still had a nice win over Phoenix on Sunday despite not having James. They beat the Suns 123-110, getting 42 points from Anthony Davis. Davis may have to carry the team while LeBron is hurting, which he seems ready to do.