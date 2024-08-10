LeBron James throws wildest pass of Olympics in gold medal game vs. France

LeBron James was in his bag from the very first quarter of the gold medal game against France.

The Los Angeles Lakers star James went viral on Saturday for the unbelievable pass that he threw to USA teammate Devin Booker midway through the first quarter. James dribbled past France’s Isaïa Cordinier and was quickly met by Victor Wembanyama in the paint. Somehow, James had the audacity to throw a behind-the-back pass to a cutting Booker, who scored the easy layup.

Here is the video of James’ wild pass.

This pass from LeBron is just insane pic.twitter.com/B4vpnyJT9X — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 10, 2024

“I don’t even know what made him try that,” said James’ former NBA teammate Dwyane Wade on the NBC broadcast of the game. “What would make you try that?”

“Delusion?” replied Wade’s broadcast partner Noah Eagle.

James made it look easy there, but the degree of difficulty was off the charts. He somehow managed to sneak the pass beyond the eight-foot wingspan of Wembanyama and also beyond the 7-foot-1 wingspan of France guard Frank Ntilikina on the other side.

At almost 40 years old, James remains Team USA’s leader and offensive fulcrum in his final Olympic Games. He already went viral earlier in the Olympics for an incredibly cold photo and continues to make his last international run a memorable one.