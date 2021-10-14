LiAngelo Ball gets big news about NBA future

LiAngelo Ball has finally gotten the call that he has been waiting for.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Charlotte Hornets have signed Ball to a non-guaranteed contract, adding that Ball will play for the team’s G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. The 22-year-old was about to enter the G League Draft, but signing him outright instead will allow the Hornets to acquire Ball’s rights.

Ball, the older brother of Hornets star LaMelo, impressed many with his work ethic and strong play in Summer League. He averaged 9.6 points in just 17.4 minutes per game on a solid 34.5 percent clip from downtown.

The signing of LiAngelo brings the Hornets’ current roster to 19 players. He is not the only member of his famous family who has been making power moves lately either.

