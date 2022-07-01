LiAngelo Ball makes NBA team’s Summer League roster

LiAngelo Ball is still trying to make it to the NBA like his two brothers, and is getting another shot in the NBA Summer League.

Ball was listed on the Charlotte Hornets’ Summer League roster Friday, suggesting the team still wants to take a look at him ahead of next season. He will have the chance to play alongside first round pick Mark Williams, as well as players like Nick Richards and JT Thor who briefly featured during the regular season last year.

LiAngelo Ball is back on the #Hornets summer league roster. Full list: pic.twitter.com/jYpevalP9Q — Rod Boone (@rodboone) July 1, 2022

The Hornets have had Ball’s rights since last August, so it is not a huge shock that they would give him an invite here. He played for them in Summer League last year and actually impressed quite a bit, though it was not enough to get him any NBA time.

The 23-year-old appeared in 28 games for the G League’s Greensboro Swarm last season, averaging 4.6 points per game in limited minutes.