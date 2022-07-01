 Skip to main content
LiAngelo Ball makes NBA team’s Summer League roster

July 1, 2022
by Grey Papke
LiAngelo Ball looking on

Dec 7, 2018; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; LiAngelo Ball attends the game between Spire Institute and Bella Vista Prep at Chaparral High School. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

LiAngelo Ball is still trying to make it to the NBA like his two brothers, and is getting another shot in the NBA Summer League.

Ball was listed on the Charlotte Hornets’ Summer League roster Friday, suggesting the team still wants to take a look at him ahead of next season. He will have the chance to play alongside first round pick Mark Williams, as well as players like Nick Richards and JT Thor who briefly featured during the regular season last year.

The Hornets have had Ball’s rights since last August, so it is not a huge shock that they would give him an invite here. He played for them in Summer League last year and actually impressed quite a bit, though it was not enough to get him any NBA time.

The 23-year-old appeared in 28 games for the G League’s Greensboro Swarm last season, averaging 4.6 points per game in limited minutes.

