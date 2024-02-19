LiAngelo Ball signs with new basketball team

The forgotten Ball brother is still pursuing his hoop dreams.

Astros de Jalisco, a professional basketball team in Mexico, made the recent announcement that they have signed LiAngelo Ball. Now 25 years old, Ball will be making his debut for the team at the beginning of March, Astros added in the announcement.

The move continues Ball’s unconventional basketball journey. He kicked off his pro career in 2017 with Lithuanian team BC Prienai before joining the Junior Basketball Association (JBA), a league founded by his father LaVar. Ball then got a shot in the NBA G League with the Greensboro Swarm after playing in Summer League with their NBA affiliate, the Charlotte Hornets (whom Ball’s younger brother LaMelo is the star player of). He put up 5.4 points per game over two seasons of G League play (regular season and showcases combined).

Though Ball clearly isn’t NBA material or close to it, that doesn’t mean that he can’t thrive in a professional league elsewhere. Ball will now continue his basketball career in Mexico, continuing what has been a big last year or so for him.