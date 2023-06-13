LiAngelo Ball chooses interesting name for his baby son

LiAngelo Ball is sticking with his family’s “L” name theme.

Ball, the middle brother of the basketball-playing Ball family, shared some pictures to social media this week of a recent baby shower that he had with his girlfriend Nikki Mudarris. The couple are expecting a baby son and have apparently already decided on the baby’s name — LaVelo.

Check out the pictures that Ball posted (in which the name “LaVelo” was present in much of the decor, including the cake and the backdrop).

Ball and his brothers, NBA guards Lonzo and LaMelo, all fit in with the “L” name theme. Father LaVar obviously does as well, and even Ball’s uncles (LaFrance, LaValle, LaRenzo, and LaShon) do too.

“LaVelo” meanwhile sounds like a blend between LaVar and LaMelo (maybe the two most colorful characters in the entire Ball clan). That one is most definitely going in the Sports Baby Name Hall of Fame.