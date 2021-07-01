Lloyd Pierce hired by Pacers to serve as Rick Carlisle assistant

Lloyd Pierce is getting back into the coaching world.

Pierce is being hired by the Indiana Pacers to serve as Rick Carlisle’s top assistant coach, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday.

Pierce, 45, was the Atlanta Hawks’ head coach for two and a half seasons. He was fired this season after the team started off 14-20. Nate McMillan replaced him and has led the team to the Eastern Conference finals.

Prior to coaching the Hawks, Pierce served as an assistant on the 76ers and Warriors. He has also worked for the Grizzlies and Cavs.

Carlisle was hired by the Pacers last week. He is returning to coach them for the second time in his career and is building out his staff.