Lonzo Ball has funny comment about Justin Fields

Lonzo Ball is well aware of another star athlete who arrived in Chicago at the same that he did.

The Chicago Bulls guard Ball threw it back to his days at Chino Hills High School on Monday with a perfect full-court outlet pass to DeMar DeRozan against the Houston Rockets.

LONZO BALL FULL-COURT PASS ARE YOU SERIOUS 😱 pic.twitter.com/jJaHVWBwKe — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) December 21, 2021

With his quarterbacking skills on full display, Ball was jokingly asked after the game if he could make it in time to Soldier Field where the Chicago Bears were in action against the Minnesota Vikings.

“Nah, Justin’s got it,” replied Ball in reference to Bears QB Justin Fields, per KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

Fields, who has been in and out of the starting lineup as a rookie, completed 26-of-39 passes against Minnesota for 285 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. He did, however, lose a fumble, and the Vikings won 17-9.

While Fields’ play has been ugly at times, he has already shown that he can make winning plays. Rest assured too that Ball, despite his own gift for passing, does not have any desire to take Fields’ job.

