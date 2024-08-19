Lonzo Ball makes clear statement about his health

Lonzo Ball has missed the last two full NBA seasons with a knee injury, but the Chicago Bulls guard has an encouraging take on his status with the regular season roughly two months away.

Ball told TMZ that his recovery is progressing well, and that he has every intention of playing in the 2024-25 season.

“[Fans can expect] me back on the court,” Ball said. “That’s all I want to do.”

Obviously, this is not necessarily a comprehensive interview, but Ball does seem adamant that he will be able to play at some point this year. There is some visual evidence that this is possible, as we know he has at least started dunking again as part of his rehab process.

Ball has undergone multiple surgeries on his knee, and there was talk at one point that he might not even be able to play again. If he returns to game action at all, that would be a win for him. His potential role on the Bulls is not clear, however, as Coby White is coming off a breakout season, and the team also traded for Josh Giddey this summer. That led to some speculation that Ball might have to make his comeback with a different team.