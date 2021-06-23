Look: Chris Paul reacts on Twitter to Suns’ crazy Game 2 win

Chris Paul was unavailable for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday, but his Phoenix Suns won without him. And Paul could not be happier.

The Suns point guard shared his reaction on Twitter after Phoenix escaped with a 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Suns won on an alley-oop by Deandre Ayton with under a second left.

HELLLLLLL YEA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Chris Paul (@CP3) June 23, 2021

CP3 gave credit to Suns coach Monty Williams for the playcall, which worked perfectly.

Big time play call Coach Mont!!!!!!!! — Chris Paul (@CP3) June 23, 2021

Paul George missed a shot at the buzzer, helping Phoenix get the victory.

CP3 has been out for the first two games of the series due to COVID-19 protocols. There is talk that he could be cleared to play in Game 3 in Los Angeles on Thursday. The Suns were able to win both games without him.