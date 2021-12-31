Look: Joel Embiid is subject of funny billboard in Philadelphia

Joel Embiid is a larger-than-life figure in Philadelphia … now literally speaking as well.

Images recently went viral on social media of a funny local billboard in Philadelphia with the 76ers star Embiid as its subject. The billboard is simply a large picture of Embiid with “MVPiid” written above him.

Fans driving by took pictures of the billboard and shared them online.

The Liberty Line notes that the billboard is located right off 34th Street in South Philadelphia.

As for the MVP case that the billboard is making for Embiid, it is not a bad one. Embiid is averaging 26.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, and a career-high 4.1 assists per game this season. But what hurts his candidacy is that the Sixers are just 18-16 overall. Embiid also missed several weeks of action when he had a bout with COVID-19 last month.

That does not make the giant billboard any less entertaining though. In fact, it’s probably the best billboard we’ve seen in the city since this hilarious one.

Photo: Nov 27, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) warms up before action against the Sacramento Kings at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports