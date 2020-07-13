Lakers ‘very confident’ Rajon Rondo will return some time during playoffs

Rajon Rondo will be out of action for some time, but that does not mean that his entire bubble excursion is lost.

Addressing reporters on Monday, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel addressed Rondo’s fractured right thumb and recovery timetable.

“Losing Rajon is a huge loss for our team. But we expect Rajon to be part of our playoff run,” said Vogel, per Bill Oram of The Athletic. “We’re very confident he’ll be able to get back and be a major factor for us.”

The ex-All-Star Rondo suffered the injury in practice over the weekend and is expected to miss the next six-to-eight weeks. The first round of the playoffs is scheduled to begin in the Orlando bubble on Aug. 17, while the NBA Finals are set to start on Sept. 30. Rondo’s return would likely come somewhere between those two dates if the Lakers are still in contention.

While some veteran guards are already offering their services to the Lakers amid Rondo’s injury, the team is not actually allowed to sign a replacement player for Rondo according to NBA rules. Thus, it is good news that the 34-year-old should still be able to contribute at some point during the playoffs.