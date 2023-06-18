NBA’s all-time leading bench scorer announces retirement

One of the greatest bench players in NBA history has called it a career.

Lou Williams announced in a YouTube video on Sunday that he is retiring.

https://t.co/YLp3SyIPUm . Much love. And thank you — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) June 18, 2023

Williams played for six different teams over 17 NBA seasons. He was most recently with the Atlanta Hawks in 2022. He spent his longest stretch with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2017-2021. The 36-year-old averaged 13.9 points per game during his career, most of which were scored off the bench.

A three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Williams holds the NBA record for most points scored off the bench with 13,396. He made only 122 starts in 1,123 career games.

Williams made some headlines off the court during the NBA’s bubble season in 2020, but he did a good job of embracing the unexpected attention.