Lou Williams files trademark for ‘Lemon Pepper Lou’ name

Lou Williams is done with running from the recent memes about him. In fact, he has now decided to do the exact opposite.

The LA Clippers guard took to Instagram Wednesday to post a screenshot of an apparent email from his attorney. The email revealed that Williams had successfully filed a trademark for the name “Lemon Pepper Lou.”

“Y’all make jokes and T-shirts, but it’s gonna cost ya lol,” Williams wrote.

“Yep. First time I’ve owned a joke lol,” the former Sixth Man of the Year winner added in a subsequent post.

The trademark filing is an obvious nod to Williams’ scandal earlier in the summer. The veteran guard received permission to leave the Orlando bubble to attend the funeral of a loved one but subsequently made a pit stop at the Magic City strip club in Atlanta. Williams insisted he was only there for the chicken wings and does indeed have a lemon pepper dish named after him on the Magic City menu. Unconvinced though, the NBA gave him a ten-day quarantine upon his return to the bubble.

Now, Williams’ quarantine is long over, and he is back to getting buckets for the Clippers. The team is also now just one win away from making it to the Western Conference Finals, so Williams can afford to have some fun with his past controversy.