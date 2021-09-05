Lou Williams tells hilarious Kawhi Leonard story

Kawhi Leonard always seems to be marching to the beat of his own drum, and one of his former teammates is confirming as much.

Ex-LA Clippers guard Lou Williams appeared this week on “The 85 South Comedy Show.” Williams had a hilarious story during the episode about Leonard’s practice habits.

“Kawhi is there an hour and a half before practice, he’s there an hour and a half after practice,” said Williams. “But that’s just his speed though. He ain’t gonna do nothing fast. He need half the day to get his s— together … But definitely a worker, man.”

Williams was teammates with Leonard for less than two seasons, but that was probably more than enough. Williams’ story also appears to confirm that reports about Leonard allegedly taking practices lightly were false.

It has been a great week though for funny content about the ex-Finals MVP Leonard. The Internet loved the recent cameo he made in a Drake video too.