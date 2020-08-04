Lou Williams opens up about Magic City incident

Lou Williams’ detour to the Magic City strip club in Atlanta has probably been the biggest story of the NBA bubble thus far, and now the LA

Clippers guard is finally addressing the incident.

Speaking with the media Tuesday after completing his mandatory ten-day quarantine and returning to action, Williams offered a mea culpa of sorts.

“I probably could have made a better-quality decision,” he said, per Garrett Chorpening of Sports Illustrated. “I went somewhere after a viewing of somebody I considered a mentor, somebody I looked up to … At the time I thought I was making the responsible decision. After looking back on it with everything going on in the world and the pandemic, maybe it wasn’t the best quality decision. I chalk it up as that, take my L and keep moving.”

Williams, who recorded seven points and six assists during Tuesday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, was excused from the bubble to attend a funeral but then proceeded to make the unauthorized trip to the gentlemen’s club. As part of Williams’ forced quarantine upon returning, he missed Thursday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and Saturday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 33-year-old insisted at first that he only went to Magic City to pick up food, but now we know that wasn’t entirely the case. Regardless though, the incident is now firmly behind Williams, and he can once again focus on the Clippers’ championship pursuit.