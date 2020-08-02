Lou Williams paid for dances from women at strip club

Lou Williams insists the only reason he stopped off at the Magic City strip club in Atlanta over a week ago was to pick up one of his favorite meals, but the Los Angeles Clippers star seems to have taken part in some standard gentleman’s club activity while waiting for his order to be prepared.

Jenny Jarvie, the Atlanta Bureau Chief for the Los Angeles Times, visited Magic City this week to get a feel for the club’s operations during the coronavirus pandemic. Jarvie spoke with a dancer named Aries who confirmed that she danced for Williams when he stopped off for some “Louwill Lemon Pepper BBQ wings,” which is the dish Magic City named after Williams. Aries said Williams walked around the club and had several dancers perform for him, though she claims he kept a six-foot distance.

“He tipped very well,” Aries said.

Magic City reopened in late June after initially closing due to the pandemic. Jarvie observed a security staffer taking forehead temperatures of patrons before they entered the club, but there has still be physical contact between dancers and customers. A sign near the entrance said masks are required, though it does not sound like that rule is being enforced. Williams was wearing a mask in the photo of him at Magic City that led to the NBA’s investigation.

Williams has faced heavy criticism and been the punchline of a number of jokes over his decision, and the fact that he supposedly paid for some dances while at the strip club isn’t going to help his case. After serving his NBA-mandated 10-day quarantine, Williams will be eligible to return to the Clippers’ lineup on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns.