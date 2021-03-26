Lou Williams considered retirement after trade to Hawks

Lou Williams was abruptly traded to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday in exchange for Rajon Rondo, and the move was enough to make the veteran guard consider his future.

Williams suggested he was caught off-guard by Thursday’s trade from the Los Angeles Clippers, and admitted he considered retiring upon being informed of the deal. However, he thought it through and feels he has “plenty left in my tank.”

Williams’ consideration shouldn’t come as a surprise considering he openly admitted retirement would be on the table if traded. That said, he definitely has his reasons to report to Atlanta.

Williams’ numbers have dipped this year, and he’s averaged 12.1 points and 3.4 assists per game for the Clippers this season.