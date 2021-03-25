Lou Williams threatened to retire if he were traded

Lou Williams’ word will be put to the test.

Earlier in March, Williams posted on Instagram. A troll told him that he was about to be traded. The Los Angeles Clippers guard suggested that he would retire if he got traded.

“This my last stop champ,” Williams wrote in a comment on March 3. “I get traded it’s gonna be to LouWillVille lol.”

Well, just before Thursday’s trade deadline, Williams was dealt to the Atlanta Hawks for Rajon Rondo.

Williams had some stability as this was his fourth straight season with the Clippers. The 34-year-old bounced around plenty during his career but probably enjoyed not bouncing around so much.

Williams is in his final season under contract and may have been thinking of retiring after the season. Could the trade to Atlanta just bump up Williams’ plans to call it a career? We will see.