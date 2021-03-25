Magic City strip club has great response to Hawks trading for Lou Williams

One of the best subplots of NBA trade deadline day was definitely the reunion between Lou Williams and his beloved Magic City lemon pepper barbecue wings.

Williams was shipped off to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday in a trade that sent Rajon Rondo to the Los Angeles Clippers. Williams has a pretty notable connection to the city of Atlanta: not only did he play there from 2012-2014, but it’s the home of his beloved Magic City strip club. The guard infamously stopped by last year while on an excused absence from the NBA bubble, purportedly for his “Louwill Lemon Pepper BBQ wings.”

Naturally, Magic City did not miss the opportunity to welcome Williams on social media, even trolling Buffalo Wild Wings over the competing restaurant’s own welcome.

It took the Underground Goat breaking NBA records and scoring over 15,000 points in the league for the Hawks to realize what was good for them. Welcome home, Champ. pic.twitter.com/zC0R7rjaMa — Magic City Kitchen (@magicitykitchen) March 25, 2021

Y’all it’s really not too late to delete this https://t.co/hRK0169LF4 — Magic City Kitchen (@magicitykitchen) March 25, 2021

Williams ultimately accepted the joke. He’ll be hearing a lot about it now — assuming he reports to the team, of course.