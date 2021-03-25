 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, March 25, 2021

Magic City strip club has great response to Hawks trading for Lou Williams

March 25, 2021
by Grey Papke

Lou Williams

One of the best subplots of NBA trade deadline day was definitely the reunion between Lou Williams and his beloved Magic City lemon pepper barbecue wings.

Williams was shipped off to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday in a trade that sent Rajon Rondo to the Los Angeles Clippers. Williams has a pretty notable connection to the city of Atlanta: not only did he play there from 2012-2014, but it’s the home of his beloved Magic City strip club. The guard infamously stopped by last year while on an excused absence from the NBA bubble, purportedly for his “Louwill Lemon Pepper BBQ wings.”

Naturally, Magic City did not miss the opportunity to welcome Williams on social media, even trolling Buffalo Wild Wings over the competing restaurant’s own welcome.

Williams ultimately accepted the joke. He’ll be hearing a lot about it now — assuming he reports to the team, of course.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus