Lou Williams has cool message on social media after Hawks’ playoff exit

Lou Williams’ midseason trade to the Atlanta Hawks worked out after all.

Williams posted a message on social media Sunday, a day after the Hawks were eliminated from the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks. The veteran guard alluded to his trade to Atlanta as a “blessing in disguise” and even hinted at a possible return with the hashtag “#thinkimcomingback.”

The Los Angeles Clippers traded Williams to Atlanta in March in a move to acquire veteran guard Rajon Rondo. Williams, who had threatened to retire if the Clippers moved him, considered doing just that before ultimately reporting to Atlanta. Judging by this message, it’s pretty clear the Hawks won him over, and playing in his hometown couldn’t have hurt either.

Williams averaged 10 points per game in a reserve role for the Hawks, and he proved vital in keeping the team in the Eastern Conference Finals after Trae Young’s injury. The 34-year-old will become a free agent this offseason, but it sounds like he’d welcome another year in Atlanta if he gets the opportunity.