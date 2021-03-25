Rajon Rondo traded to Clippers for Lou Williams

The Los Angeles Clippers did not sign Rajon Rondo last offseason despite being repeatedly linked to him, but they have now found another way to acquire the veteran point guard.

Rondo has been traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Clippers in exchange for Lou Williams, two second-round picks and cash, according to The Athletic.

Rondo signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Hawks last November after also being pursued by the Clippers. There were indications that Rondo would have preferred to sign with L.A. at the time.

Though he has played sparingly in Atlanta and is averaging a career-low 3.9 points and 3.5 assists per game, Rondo is a vocal leader with extensive postseason experience. The Clippers had well-documented issues with chemistry during the playoffs last season, so Rondo could help them in multiple ways.

It will be interesting to see how Williams reacts to the trade, as the former Sixth Man of the Year previously hinted he might retire before he starts fresh elsewhere.