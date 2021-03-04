Lou Williams will retire if Clippers trade him?

Any NBA team hoping to trade for Lou Williams before this year’s deadline is probably spit out of luck.

The LA Clippers guard made an interesting revelation about his NBA future on Wednesday. Replying to a troll who commented on one of his Instagram posts about the possibility of Williams being traded, the former Sixth Man of the Year indicated that he would retire if dealt by the Clippers.

Lou Williams on IG saying ‘this is my last stop champ,’ when a troll suggests he’s gonna be traded. #Clippers pic.twitter.com/UM9DCAdAIN — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 3, 2021

“This my last stop champ,” Williams wrote. “I get traded it’s gonna be to LouWillVille lol.”

Williams is 34 and in his 16th NBA season. He will also be a free agent in the summer. While Williams’ numbers are down this season (12.4 points and 3.7 assists per game), he is playing fewer minutes and is actually shooting a career-high 39.6 percent from deep.

The trade gods have been circling Williams for several months now. But for a player who has already had a fruitful NBA career with over $80 million in earnings, retirement may be the most appealing route if he does get traded.