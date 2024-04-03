Luka Doncic makes big claim about Caitlin Clark

Luka Doncic is a proud member of the Caitlin Clark Fan Club.

Before Tuesday’s game against Golden State, the Dallas Mavericks star Doncic was asked by reporters about the exploits of the Iowa basketball sensation Clark. Doncic responded with some major praise, saying that Clark can shoot the ball even better than he can.

“That’s the women’s Steph Curry,” said Doncic of Clark. “She can shoot it better than me.”

The lofty praise is warranted for the NCAA’s all-time leading women’s scorer Clark. She has canned 1,428 three-pointers over the course of her collegiate career (sustaining that volume at a 37.8 percent clip as well). The senior Clark currently has Iowa in the Final Four of this year’s NCAA women’s tournament, busting out plenty of Curry-range threes along the way.

As for Doncic, he is indeed more of a tough shotmaker rather than a pure shooter like Clark is (though Doncic is posting a career-best mark of 38.1 percent from deep this season). But we should get a better idea of exactly how Clark stacks up to the men’s game shooters since she is expected to compete against one NBA star in a shooting contest next year.