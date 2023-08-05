Luka Doncic gets encouraging update after knee injury scare

Luka Doncic gave Dallas Mavericks fans and the entire country of Slovenia a scare on Friday.

The 24-year-old was seen hobbling during an exhibition game held in Athens against Greece’s national team. Doncic was fighting through a screen when he appeared to bang knees with Greek player Emmanouil Chatzidakis. Doncic exited the game in the second quarter and did not return.

Luka Doncic had to leave the game early in Slovenia's exhibition matchup vs. Greece after appearing to bump knees with Emmanouil Chatzidakis. Hope he's okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/ewi3zxgE69 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 4, 2023

Watching a player like Doncic grimace in pain while grabbing their knee will always be a worrisome sight. However, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reports that Slovenia sees “no concerns” regarding Doncic’s knee after the game. Doncic’s exit was said to be precautionary.

Despite playing just 13 minutes in the contest, Doncic still managed to finish with 18 points and 3 three-pointers on 6-of-10 shooting from the field.

Slovenia is a dark horse contender to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup. While they currently rank seventh in the FIBA men’s basketball rankings, Doncic is arguably the best player in the entire tournament. It remains entirely possible that they could upset top teams Spain and USA.

After all, tournament favorite Team USA was unable to beat their own Select Team in scrimmages. A squad led by Doncic — as long as he stays healthy — could pose an even greater threat.