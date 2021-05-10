Luka Doncic gets ejected for groin shot on Collin Sexton

Luka Doncic’s temper got the best of him again on Sunday, and this one could prove particularly costly.

During Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Doncic was jostling for a rebound against Cleveland’s Collin Sexton. The Dallas Mavericks star got bumped by Sexton, and he responded by taking a shot at Sexton’s groin area.

Luka gets ejected for hitting Collin Sexton pic.twitter.com/op2KXrPAdT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 10, 2021

After review, Doncic was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for an “aggressive strike into the groin area” and ejected from the game.

It looked like Doncic might have been trying to swipe at Sexton’s arm, but didn’t get it. Incidental or not, there’s a reason the league takes groin shots seriously.

Doncic came into Sunday’s game with 15 technical fouls on the season, leaving him one short of the threshold for an automatic one-game suspension. This won’t count toward that tally, but it could lead to some further discipline from the league office anyway.

The 22-year-old has admitted that he needs to work on his temperament as recently as this week.

It’s no secret that Doncic is one of the most talented and exciting players in the NBA. He’s also getting a reputation for complaining too much, which might be why he gets called for silly things like this.