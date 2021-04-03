Video: Luka Doncic gets technical foul for yelling ‘and one’ after basket

Luka Doncic will probably feel unfairly punished for the technical foul he received late in Friday’s win over the New York Knicks.

Doncic made a nice spin and drive move to get to the basket for a layup in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game, pushing the Dallas Mavericks’ lead to 15 points. Doncic felt he was fouled on the drive, as evidenced by his extremely authoritative cry of “and one” after the basket.

That didn’t go over well with the referee, who hit Doncic with a technical foul.

Luka Doncic yelled "ANNNNNNNNNND 1!!!!!!!!!" after this layup. Ref gave him a tech. It's Doncic's 11th technical foul of the season. pic.twitter.com/c5YHPASnUX — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 3, 2021

You don’t normally see this for a player calling for a foul on a basket, but Doncic likely didn’t help himself by stopping and staring at the official after the non-call. That may have even been the decisive factor.

Some might label Doncic a whiner for doing things like this, but be careful — Mark Cuban will have something to say to you if you do.