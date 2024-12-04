Luka Doncic mouthed off after being called for technical foul

Luka Doncic had a moment during his Dallas Mavericks’ game on Tuesday where he appeared to mouth off after being called for a technical foul.

Doncic went 11/22 and scored 37 points with 12 rebounds in his Mavericks’ 121-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. During the third quarter, Doncic was called for committing a foul on Ja Morant, who was driving to the basket. Doncic flipped his hand at the official in a dismissive gesture after being called for a foul. That resulted in Doncic being charged with a technical foul as well.

Luka couldn’t believe it and appeared to mouth off afterwards.

Luka Dončić was genuinely surprised that he got T’d up for waving off the ref. Half the fans are wondering why it to the so long, the other half are wondering if there is a written rule that addresses these types of “transgressions.”#NBA #Mavericks #MFFL pic.twitter.com/GRIKfqTBJm — SpursRΞPORT (@SpursReporter) December 4, 2024

It seemed like Doncic said, “f—ing p-ssy” afterwards.

Despite being called for the tech, Doncic remained in the game and scored the next two baskets for Dallas. His 37 points tied his second-highest total of the season. Both Dallas and Memphis are 14-8.