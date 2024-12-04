 Skip to main content
Luka Doncic mouthed off after being called for technical foul

December 4, 2024
by Larry Brown
Luka Doncic looks over

Luka Doncic had a moment during his Dallas Mavericks’ game on Tuesday where he appeared to mouth off after being called for a technical foul.

Doncic went 11/22 and scored 37 points with 12 rebounds in his Mavericks’ 121-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. During the third quarter, Doncic was called for committing a foul on Ja Morant, who was driving to the basket. Doncic flipped his hand at the official in a dismissive gesture after being called for a foul. That resulted in Doncic being charged with a technical foul as well.

Luka couldn’t believe it and appeared to mouth off afterwards.

It seemed like Doncic said, “f—ing p-ssy” afterwards.

Despite being called for the tech, Doncic remained in the game and scored the next two baskets for Dallas. His 37 points tied his second-highest total of the season. Both Dallas and Memphis are 14-8.

