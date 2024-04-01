Luka Doncic goes viral for absurd new pregame trick shot

Luka Doncic did something this weekend that looked like it belonged in that old Michael Jordan-Larry Bird McDonald’s commercial.

The Dallas Mavericks posted a video to X on Sunday of Doncic sinking a preposterous shot in warmups before their game against Houston. Doncic careened the ball skyward, causing it to strike the JumboTron at Toyota Center before coming down and banking off glass and into the basket.

Take a look at the crazy clip.

Doncic would be able to win any game of H.O.R.S.E. on Planet Earth with that shot. That was just absurd.

For Doncic, who finished with an even sillier stat line of 47 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists in the eventual 125-107 stomping of Houston, he is probably still second to Stephen Curry for the title of the NBA’s trick shot god. But at just 25 years old, Doncic is quickly closing the gap with creative displays such as that one.